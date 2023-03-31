PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

A man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.