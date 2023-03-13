PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.

According to police, the call for a gunshot wound victim from a local hospital came in around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

A man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.