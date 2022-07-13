PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was hospitalized following a stabbing in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

According to police, the call for the stabbing came in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of London Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, they found a man with non life-threatening injuries. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.