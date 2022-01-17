Man injured during shooting on Wirt Ave in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 1300 block of Wirt Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

A man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.