Man injured during overnight shooting on Effingham St in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — A man was injured during an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, the incident occurred at the intersection of Effingham Street and Lincoln Street.

A man sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.