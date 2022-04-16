PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Portsmouth Friday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before midnight Friday near the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

A man was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.