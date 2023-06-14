PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been injured in an overnight stabbing in the city of Portsmouth.
According to police, the stabbing happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Pinewell Street, not far from Portsmouth Boulevard and Arcadia Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they located a man who was stabbed in his upper body. The man has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.