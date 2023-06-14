PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been injured in an overnight stabbing in the city of Portsmouth.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Pinewell Street, not far from Portsmouth Boulevard and Arcadia Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they located a man who was stabbed in his upper body. The man has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.