PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday morning.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Turnpike Road, not far from Rodman Avenue and Utah Street.

At the scene, officers located a man with life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information to release at this time.