Man hospitalized after shooting on Bunche Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Bunche Boulevard in Portsmouth.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a police spokesperson.

He was transported to a local hospital and his injury status is unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

