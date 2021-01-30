Man hospitalized after shooting on Bunche Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Bunche Boulevard in Portsmouth.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a police spokesperson.

He was transported to a local hospital and his injury status is unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available.