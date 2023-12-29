PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Portsmouth Friday morning.

According to officials, around 1:30 a.m. Friday, they were notified of a man who was shot during a verbal dispute in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway. This location is near Greenwood Drive and Alabama Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot. The man has been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.