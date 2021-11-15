Man given 18-year active prison sentence for cousin’s murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man will serve an 18-year active prison sentence for the murder of his cousin.

Bobby Singleton was sentenced Friday to 78 years in prison with 50 years suspended.

Chesapeake police said Singleton’s cousin, 26-year-old Diquan Brown, died from his injuries after being shot in the 1000 block of Cascade Boulevard in January 2020.

Singleton turned himself in to police days later.

Police didn’t have many details in the case, but said there was a “disturbance” between several extended family members before the shooting.