PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’re investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday in Portsmouth.

Police said at 1:44 p.m. that officers were in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, just off Portsmouth Boulevard near the Sportsplex.

The man was taken to the hospital, but police didn’t have details about his condition at this time. There’s no suspect information at this time as well.

WAVY’s working to learn more. Check back for updates.