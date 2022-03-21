PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting that injured a man in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound incident near the 1400 block of Leckie Street just after 5 p.m. Monday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.