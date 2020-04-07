Man found shot, injured on Navajo Trail in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday night in Portsmouth.
Dispatchers received a 911 call Monday night around 9 p.m. reporting a man in need of medical assistance in the 100 block of Navajo Trail.
Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.
He was transported by medics to a hospital.
