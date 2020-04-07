Man found shot, injured on Navajo Trail in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday night in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers received a 911 call Monday night around 9 p.m. reporting a man in need of medical assistance in the 100 block of Navajo Trail.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

He was transported by medics to a hospital.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories