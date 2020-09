PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot found shot early Friday morning.

According to Portsmouth Police, they received a call for a shooting around 12:17 a.m. at the Wawa in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

There are no other details. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.