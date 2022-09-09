PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been found guilty in the attempted murder of a Portsmouth police officer in 2017.

After a three-day jury trial, Will Patterson, Jr., was found guilty of twelve counts, including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious injury to law enforcement officer, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, four counts of shoot in public with bodily injury, carry concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by minor.

Patterson, Jr., opted to be sentenced by the judge of the circuit court, who presided over the jury trial. His sentencing is set for November 9.



The charges in the shooting of Portsmouth police officer Angeline Baaklini White on November 2017 on Hickory Street.

Patterson, 15 at the time, was riding his bike and listed as a runaway.

Baaklini-White, was alone and in uniform in her marked police car when she stopped the cruiser and attempted to detain Patterson after confirming who he was.

“I’ve got to take you home.”

During the trial, Baaklini-White told the jury that she stood behind Patterson and placed handcuffs on his left wrist. Before she could control his right wrist, he drew a black and silver pistol and shot her below the collarbone near her left shoulder.

According to the officer, Patterson fired five more times. She sustained several wounds including one to a major artery in her left thigh. Patterson fled and a man in the area came to Baaklini-White’s aide and used her radio to summon help. Fellow officers arrived and applied a tourniquet to her badly wounded leg.

Baaklini-White spent more than two weeks at Sentara Norfolk General recovering. To this day, she needs a special pump to maintain proper circulation in her damaged leg, and she has limited function in her left arm and hand. She says she sees a counselor weekly for the psychological scars.