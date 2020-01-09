Man found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting another man inside car in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Reid Jr. on Sept. 9, 2018.

Shawn Grant was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Wednesday after a two-day jury trial, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The jurors recommended life in prison on the murder charge, and three years on the firearm charge.

Formal sentencing for Grant will be held March 10.

Another defendant, Timothy Woods, was sentenced Sept. 5 to 33 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Grant and Woods approached a car belonging to Reid on Sept. 9, 2019. It was parked on Centre Avenue in Portsmouth with Reid sitting inside.

Grant shot Reid in the head once from the driver’s side, then walked around to the passenger side and shot three additional times into Reid’s head.

The two men then left the scene in a vehicle.

The homicide was cause on surveillance camera, the release said.

Woods admitted to being one of the men in the footage, and said he was at the driver’s side window and pushed Reid over after he was shot.

Prosecutors say Grant said “I shot his ass because we had words.”

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.