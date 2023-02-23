PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in the fatal 2020 shooting death of a child in Portsmouth has been found guilty.

25-year-old Avery Setzer was convicted Wednesday in the shooting of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everette in late December 2020 in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.

Mylani was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries.

A second victim in the shooting, a man, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Setzer was one of three people initially charged in the shooting. The other two had their charges set aside earlier this week.