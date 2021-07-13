Man found guilty in fatal 2019 bar shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found guilty in a bar shooting that killed another man in Portsmouth back in 2019.

In March of 2019, Portsmouth police arrested then-20-year-old Nicholas Kyle Moffitt and charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His arrest stemmed from a shooting at the Cock Island Bar and Grille that led to the death of 34-year-old Jermaine Marcus Iriarte.

Moffitt initially withdrew a guilty plea in November 2019 and requested a trial by jury.

During a hearing on July 9, Moffitt was found guilty on his charges. His sentencing date is set for September 21.