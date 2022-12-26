PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred late Christmas day in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Allard Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.