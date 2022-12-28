PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

According to Portsmouth police, officers were called to the 2700 block of Watts Avenue around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday regarding a “suspicious male.”

When they got to the scene, they found 37-year-old Corey Harris who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

After further investigation, police say they found a crime scene in connection near the Quick Shop location in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting is an isolated incident and they are not looking for suspects at this time. Police added that the shooting was not a suicide and they are currently investigating a person of interest in connection with the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.