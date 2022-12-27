PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.

According to Portsmouth police, officers were sent to the 600 block of Washington Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday regarding reports of gunshots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers found 20-year-old Jamir Barnes who was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.