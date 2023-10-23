PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found dead after Portsmouth firefighters responded to a tent fire Monday morning.

Portsmouth firefighters said they responded to a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. for a possible shed fire on Shea Street, off Portsmouth Blvd. south of Portsmouth City Park.

When they got to the scene they found that a tent had been on fire and a man was inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s still unclear what led to the fire at this time, but investigators are at the scene working to determine the cause and to identify the man.

