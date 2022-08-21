PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Portsmouth.
Police say the shooting happened around 1:28 a.m. in the 1600 block of Charleston Ave.
When police arrived on scene, they found 62-year-old Anthony Brown with a fatal gunshot wound.
There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.