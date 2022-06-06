PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was shot dead in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, the call for the incident came in just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

10 On Your Sie is still learning more regarding the shooting. No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

