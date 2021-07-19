Man fatally shot on Edwards Street in Portsmouth Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Sunday after being shot on Edwards Street in Portsmouth.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Edwards Street. Officers found the 38-year-old victim at the scene and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

At this time there’s no suspect information.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

The shooting happened not far from the site of another shooting Sunday on Dale Drive in Portsmouth. It’s unclear if the shootings are related at this time.