PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 2600 block of Hickory Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

(WAVY Photo – Brett Hall)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.