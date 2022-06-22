PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 2600 block of Hickory Street.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.
No further information has been released.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.