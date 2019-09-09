Man expected to be alright following Portsmouth shooting

PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is reported to be alright after a shooting on Sunday evening that left him with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Portsmouth Police officers were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street after residents heard of shots being fired at around 9:30 Sunday evening.

When the officers arrived, they found the scene which they claimed looked like someone may have been shot or injured.

As the officers were at the scene, a man who was reportedly connected to the incident walked into a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower body.

Reports claim that his injuries did not seem to be life-threatening.

Officials have not released further information about the incident at the moment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WAVY.com

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.