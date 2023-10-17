PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth.

According to officials, officers responded to the 4700 block of Viola Terrace around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday following the report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who was shot.

Medics attempted to treat the man’s injures, but he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not announced an arrest at this time, but WAVY could see a man in the back of a police car. There were also two damaged cars at the scene: a green truck in someone’s yard with the front bumper hanging off, and a red car with a damaged hood.