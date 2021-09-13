Man dies in shooting in Portsmouth Monday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening.

Police said the call reporting a person with a gunshot wound came in around 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

The victim is an adult male, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

