PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has died following a shooting early Wednesday.

Officials say they received the call around 12:51 a.m.. for a shooting in the 2700 block of Turnpike Road. When officers arrived, they located an adult male shot in the upper body.

The man later died from his injuries. No other details have been released.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the updates.