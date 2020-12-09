Man dies from gunshot wound on Lincoln Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating an overnight homicide on Lincoln Street.

Officers were called to the 600 block around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 9 for the report of a man who had been shot. They arrived to find the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 26-year-old Raeqwon Wiggins.

There are no other details at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.

