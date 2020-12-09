Man dies from gunshot wound on Lincoln Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating an overnight homicide on Lincoln Street.
Officers were called to the 600 block around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 9 for the report of a man who had been shot. They arrived to find the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 26-year-old Raeqwon Wiggins.
There are no other details at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.
Latest News
- Look Up: Geminid meteor shower expected to be best of 2020
- Kansas City man pays homage to toilet paper shortage of 2020 with unique art display
- Tampa restaurant paying more than $70K in back wages after feds investigate
- Black bikers see racism in Myrtle Beach, SC, traffic plan
- ‘Locked in this house’: Family speaks out after teen dies by suicide amid struggle to cope with pandemic