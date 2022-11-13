PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the accident came in around 7:36 p.m. near the 2200 block of High Street.

Police say both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Martin Luther King Freeway and Confederate Avenue. It is unclear when the area will reopen.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.