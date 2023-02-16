PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call came in around 3:33 p.m. in the 600 block of Dunedin Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.