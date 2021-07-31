Man dies following motorcycle crash on Martin Luther King Expressway in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man died following a motorcycle crash on the Martin Luther King Expressway early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the motorcycle crash came in around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash.

No further information has been released.

WAVY TV 10