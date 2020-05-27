Man dies following Monday shooting on Charleston Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say a 26-year-old man died Monday following a shooting on Charleston Avenue.
Police identified the man as 26-year-old William Selfridge, of Portsmouth.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Charleston Avenue for a report of a man who was shot around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers arrived to find Selfridge suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
