Man dies after shooting in Portsmouth Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a man is dead after a shooting Thursday night near Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue.
Police responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in gunshot wound.
A man had a fatal gunshot wound, police said.
The crime scene was located near Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue.
Police said more information will be released as it’s available.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.