Man dies after shooting in Portsmouth Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Members of Texas' National Guard have begun organizing under an existing public-sector union and are set to meet for the first time next week, according to the Army Times.

The Justice Department declared that National Guard troops can form and join unions while serving on state active duty orders, and that has prompted National Guard members assigned to the U.S.-Mexico border for Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star to form the Texas State Employees Union's Military Caucus, according to the Army Times