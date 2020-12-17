Man dies after shooting at South and Godwin streets in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night near South Street and Godwin Street.
Police say a 60-year-old man was shot in the upper body around 11:50 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
