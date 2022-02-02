Male dead, woman seriously hurt in shooting at River Walk Inn in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A male is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a shooting Wednesday morning at the River Walk Inn on Effingham Street.

The call for the shooting came in at 5:33 a.m. The Inn is near Crawford Parkway, between London Blvd. and the naval hospital.

Portsmouth police didn’t share additional details, but asked anyone with information to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is the second shooting incident at River Walk in just over a week. A man and girl were shot there on January 24. No one has been arrested in that shooting. The hotel was also robbed the day before the shooting.