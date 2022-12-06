PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say they are investigating a homicide following an incident Monday evening.

According to police, the call for the initial report came in just before 9 p.m. Monday regarding a man who had walked into a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators say the initial incident occurred near the 4100 block of King Street.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.