PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call came in for the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.