Man critically injured in shooting on Edwards Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Edward Street. When police arrived on the scene, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

BREAKING: We’re at the scene of a reported shooting on Edwards Street in Portsmouth @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/XuEEHSH2Br — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 12, 2021

The shooting investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.