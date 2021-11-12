Man critically injured in shooting on Edwards Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Edward Street. When police arrived on the scene, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.