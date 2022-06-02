PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a Thursday night shooting in Portsmouth.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. near Alden Ave and Emmons Place. That’s in the Cradock Historic District.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, two people were shot on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth. A boy and a woman were shot later in two separate incidents.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.