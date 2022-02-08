Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter, sentence suspended in fatal 2018 Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2018 shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Austin W. Reynolds was sentenced Tuesday in Portsmouth Circuit Court to five years in prison with all five years suspended. He will be on supervised probation for three years.

A use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge was dropped against Reynolds. He was also originally charged with second-degree murder. The charge was amended.

Police said the shooting happened in September 2018 in the 600 block of Dunedin Road.

Officers responded and found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them, 24-year-old Nathaniel Byrd, died from his injuries.