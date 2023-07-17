PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man who has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of a Portsmouth 7-year-old has now been sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.

Antonyo Jamal Taylor

According to a press release, 27-year-old Antonyo Taylor was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm used in the shooting and purchasing another firearm used in a second shooting. Taylor was sentenced in June to nearly 33 years in prison for the murder of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everett

Court documents show that Taylor told people on Dec. 22, 2020, that he wanted to go shoot at rival gang members. He and the others then drove to the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue where they pulled up next to a car they incorrectly identified as a rival gang member and Taylor began shooting.

During the shooting, one of the passengers and Everett were shot. The passenger did survive but the 7-year-old died from her injuries.

Taylor and two other men were arrested in connection to the shooting. Avery Laquin Setzer and Trevon Dionte Avery were also facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection to the shooting.

Setzer was also sentenced in June to 33 years in prison in connection to the shooting. Avery’s charges were nolle prossed back in 2021.

Court documents also show that Taylor straw purchased a GIRSAN MC 1911 in Sept. 2020. Text messages show that Taylor admitted that he used this gun in a separate shooting in Portsmouth that occurred in October 2020. There were no injuries reported following this shooting.