Man convicted in double-murder of sister and stepfather in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with murder in the double-homicide of his sister and stepfather has been convicted.

A jury found 37-year-old Sheldon Porter guilty of second degree murder. He was accused in the murder of Wilbur and Chaquita Giles.

Sentencing is set to happen Monday morning.

Porter originally faced two counts of first-degree murder in the double-murder.

He was also found guilty in the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the use of a firearm by a felon.

On Friday, the defense argued a lack of evidence — no murder weapon, eye witnesses, or photographs connecting Sheldon Porter to the shootings.

But prosecutors said he was the only one who was close enough to kill Wilbur and Chiquita Giles.

Police found them both shot to death inside an apartment on Gateway Drive in Portsmouth on March 16 last year.

Prosecutors said there were no signs of forced entry, and Porter was the only person who could’ve gotten close enough to do it.

Porter explained his alibi, which consisted of going to a Portsmouth bar, out to Newport News and back to his child’s mother’s home.

He claimed he had no idea something had happened to his family members, Wilbur and Chaquita Giles, until a friend texted him.

Porter also said the reason he waited to turn himself in was because he was scared after seeing police surround the apartment complex with drawn rifles when he went to see what happened.

Attorneys pointed out that Porter was living in the apartment where the murders took place at the time.

Some of the evidence that could support that alibi, like his cell phone location, was thrown out by the judge.

The judge decided it was given to the defense too late and should have been presented during discovery.

On Thursday, Porter’s cousin took the stand and testified Porter admitted to killing his sister and mother.

There was never any evidence presented as to a clear motive of what could have sparked Porter to want to kill his family members.

