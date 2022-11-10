PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested on larceny charges after he was connected to a string of larcenies in Portsmouth.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a possible robbery at the Wawa located near the 1200 block of Frederick Blvd.

Robert Griffin (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

An officer searched the area and was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Police then conducted a traffic stop and took Robert Griffin into custody.

Griffin is charged with petit larceny connected to this incident and four others that occurred in the area.