PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested on larceny charges after he was connected to a string of larcenies in Portsmouth.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a possible robbery at the Wawa located near the 1200 block of Frederick Blvd.
An officer searched the area and was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Police then conducted a traffic stop and took Robert Griffin into custody.
Griffin is charged with petit larceny connected to this incident and four others that occurred in the area.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.