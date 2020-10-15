Man charged with murder after shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a September shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
Police say 36-year-old Robert L. Smith was arrested on September 28 and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He’s accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Robert Langston on September 26 in the 300 block of Airline Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
