Man charged with murder after shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

Portsmouth
Robert L. Smith

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a September shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Police say 36-year-old Robert L. Smith was arrested on September 28 and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He’s accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Robert Langston on September 26 in the 300 block of Airline Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

