Man charged with first-degree murder in April 2020 homicide in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide one year ago on Redgate Drive in Portsmouth.

Police arrested and charged Marquise Savion Elliott, of Portsmouth, with first-degree murder, reckless handling of firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm or missile in or at an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon; and use or display of a firearm in the commission of felony.

Suffolk police arrested him April 7, 2021 on charges taken out by Portsmouth police.

Police said he’s being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, where he’s been since Dec. 26.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Redgate Drive late Thursday night. When they arrived, 25-year-old Karlsten Baines, of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few days after the homicide, police announced they were looking for four men who were persons of interest in the case: 26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst of Portsmouth, 26-year-old Antonie D. Speight of Portsmouth, 27-year-old Jordan S. Hargrove of Portsmouth, and 23-year-old Ta’Juan D. Smith of Chesapeake. Smith was also wanted by police in connection with a robbery.

Police have not said whether any of the persons of interest in the homicide had been located.