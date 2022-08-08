PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is facing malicious wounding and firearms charges following a shooting in Town Point Road in Norfolk.

According to police, 33-year-old Antonio Maurice Holley Jr. was arrested on August 6 and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in commission of a felony.

Antonio Maurice Holley Jr. (33) (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on June 14 in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male with serious injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

